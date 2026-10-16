Vaishali Ganga boat capsizing kills 14 children, Deepak Kumar suspended
India
A tragic boat accident in Bihar's Vaishali district left 14 children dead after their boat capsized in the Ganga River on October 13.
In response, the government has suspended Raghopur Circle Officer Deepak Kumar.
Patepur's Prabhat Kumar is stepping in for now.
Samrat Choudhary announces 4L ex gratia
All the victims were children under 15, and heartbreakingly, 13 were from a single family.
Local divers and disaster response teams rushed in for rescue efforts.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has announced ex gratia payment of ₹4 lakh to the family of each deceased child, while Tejashwi Yadav said he would visit the bereaved families after returning from Delhi.