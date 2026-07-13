Vaishali Home Guard constable alleges kidnapping, family alleges sexual assault

Police rescue sisters, main accused escapes

Police rescued the sisters after being alerted by their family, but say the main accused escaped during the operation.

The constable's mother claims Subodh Paswan had been harassing her daughter for a long time.

Police officials mention there may have been a relationship between the constable and Paswan that ended badly, and they are also checking reports of a possible court marriage between them.

Investigations are still underway.