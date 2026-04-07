Vaishali woman climbs 100 foot tower, threatens jump, seeks marriage
India
In Bihar's Vaishali district, a young woman climbed a 100-foot-high-tension tower on Tuesday, insisting her boyfriend marry her.
The dramatic scene lasted nearly nine hours as she threatened to jump, drawing a big crowd and forcing authorities to cut the power for safety.
Woman descends after boyfriend arrives
More than 100 police officers showed up, trying to calm her down with promises, even offering to arrange the marriage if she came down safely.
She stayed put until her boyfriend was brought to the spot; only then did she agree to descend.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but despite all this, no wedding happened that day and the situation is still being resolved.