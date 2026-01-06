Vaishno Devi Medical College faces protests over student admissions
Big controversy at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College: 42 Muslim students got in through the NEET merit list, but some groups are upset since the college is funded by a Hindu shrine.
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti—made up of about 60 pro-Sangh organizations—has launched protests, saying only Hindu (Sanatan) students should be admitted.
Why is this such a big deal?
Protesters have held rallies, burned effigies, and started signature campaigns, arguing that only devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi belong at the college.
Leaders like Colonel (retd) Sukhvir Singh Mankotia have even threatened to shut down the college if their demands aren't met.
Political leaders are split: some want a faith-based review; others defend merit-based admissions.
Legal experts warn that canceling admissions over religion would break constitutional rules.
Meanwhile, police are keeping a close watch as tensions run high.