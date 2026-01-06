Vaishno Devi Medical College faces protests over student admissions

Why is this such a big deal?

Protesters have held rallies, burned effigies, and started signature campaigns, arguing that only devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi belong at the college.

Leaders like Colonel (retd) Sukhvir Singh Mankotia have even threatened to shut down the college if their demands aren't met.

Political leaders are split: some want a faith-based review; others defend merit-based admissions.

Legal experts warn that canceling admissions over religion would break constitutional rules.

Meanwhile, police are keeping a close watch as tensions run high.