Vaishno Devi pilgrimage resumes after halt due to overwhelming crowd
The famous Vaishno Devi pilgrimage is back on track after being paused Saturday because of massive crowds (nearly 100,000 people have already visited during the ongoing Chaitra Navratri festival).
The rush got so intense that authorities briefly stopped new entries once 39,000 devotees had offered prayers by late Saturday.
Registration reopened Sunday morning
Registration reopened Sunday morning in Katra, letting over 5,000 more pilgrims join the journey up Trikuta Hills.
The shrine itself is looking festive with flowers and lights for Navratri, and security has been seriously stepped up along all routes to keep things safe for everyone making the trek.
Balancing tradition with safety
This shows just how important Vaishno Devi is to so many people—especially during festivals like Navratri.
It's also a reminder of how big events are managed when crowds get overwhelming, balancing tradition with safety for all visitors.