Vaishno Devi pilgrimage resumes in Jammu and Kashmir after checks
India
After six days of heavy rain and safety worries, the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir is back on.
Officials gave the green light after checking that the route is safe again.
While things were paused, Katra, the main starting point, felt pretty quiet.
Pilgrims urged to follow safety updates
Pilgrims are being reminded to stick to all safety rules from the Shrine Board and security teams.
The weather's still tricky across Jammu and Kashmir, with landslides, highway closures, and thick fog making travel tough in many spots, so everyone's being asked to stay alert and follow updates.