Vaishno Devi pilgrimage to resume tomorrow after landslide pause

Shrine Board issues advisory for pilgrims

Vaishno Devi is one of India's most visited pilgrimage spots, drawing thousands each year and contributing to the local economy.

After repairs to the trek route and facilities in Katra, the Shrine Board is urging visitors to follow official updates, stick to marked paths, carry valid ID, and use RFID tracking for everyone's safety.

If you're planning a trip soon, keep an eye out for updates—and stay safe!