Vaishno Devi pilgrimage to resume tomorrow after landslide pause
The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, after being paused for over three weeks.
The break followed a tragic landslide near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya in Adhkuwari on August 26 that claimed 34 lives and injured 20 others.
The restart depends on safe weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.
Shrine Board issues advisory for pilgrims
Vaishno Devi is one of India's most visited pilgrimage spots, drawing thousands each year and contributing to the local economy.
After repairs to the trek route and facilities in Katra, the Shrine Board is urging visitors to follow official updates, stick to marked paths, carry valid ID, and use RFID tracking for everyone's safety.
If you're planning a trip soon, keep an eye out for updates—and stay safe!