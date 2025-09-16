India seeks UNESCO heritage tag for Chhath festival
India is rallying international support to get the Chhath festival listed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.
On September 16, 2025, the Ministry of Culture met with diplomats from the UAE, Suriname, and the Netherlands—countries with strong Indian communities—to back the nomination.
This meeting is part of the ongoing process to spotlight Chhath's cultural importance worldwide.
Significance of the move
Chhath is a centuries-old festival honoring the Sun god and nature, celebrated in Bihar and beyond by Indian communities globally.
With support from countries like Mauritius and Fiji too, India's bid highlights how traditions travel and connect people far from home.
If successful, this could mean bigger recognition for a festival that brings together devotion, environment—and millions of families every year.