Lucknow: Old peepal tree falls on fish market, kills man
On Tuesday afternoon in Lucknow's Latouche Road fish market, a century-old peepal tree suddenly collapsed.
Sadly, it killed 70-year-old Ramu Devnath (known locally as Ramu Dada), who ran a fish shop under the tree, and left four others injured.
The crash also damaged nearby homes and shops. Officials think heavy rain overnight might have loosened the soil and weakened the roots.
Rescue operation underway; injured being treated
Over 100 police, fire brigade, and municipal workers rushed in with cutters and axes to help people trapped under debris.
Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak visited both the site and Balrampur Hospital to check on those injured—they're being treated for fractures and head injuries.
Government promises to remove old trees at risk
Senior leaders are making sure families get support after this tragedy.
The government has told city departments to identify old trees at risk of falling so they can be safely removed before something like this happens again.