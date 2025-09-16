Foreign drug traffickers arrested in India last year: NCB report

Punjab saw biggest busts; Amit Shah calls for tougher action

Punjab saw some of the biggest busts, with 163 cases involving drones smuggling over 187kg of heroin and other drugs.

At a recent anti-narcotics conference, Home Minister Amit Shah called for tougher action against international cartels—including extraditing their leaders and using tech like darknet and crypto tracking.

As Shah put it, stopping these networks is key to fighting both drugs and terrorism.