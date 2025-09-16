Drones carrying drugs from Pakistan to India: NCB report

Drone seizures mostly in Punjab

Punjab saw 163 out of the 179 drone seizures—mostly carrying heroin and opium totaling about 236kg.

At the same time, synthetic drug seizures across India jumped six times since 2019, and cocaine busts skyrocketed by 78 times since 2020.

With new drugs like mescaline appearing and 483 traffickers detained in just one year, ramped-up enforcement is more urgent than ever.