Delhi Fire Service launches 24 quick response vehicles

Maruti XL6-based QRV's

These QRVs are equipped with ultra high-pressure pumps and are based on Maruti XL6s, making them nimble for city roads.

The first phase cost ₹8.61 crore, covering both vehicles and pumps.

More help is on the way: a second phase began with a tender placed on August 21 for 26 more QRVs, and proposals have been prepared for 50 more QRVs in a third phase.

For now, current DFS staff will run these vehicles, but future phases might bring in outside personnel to help out.