Delhi Fire Service launches 24 quick response vehicles
Delhi Fire Service launched 24 new Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs) on September 17, 2025, to help fight fires faster in crowded areas—think Janakpuri and Rohini Sector 16—where traffic can slow things down.
The rollout, which happened on Tuesday alongside PM Modi's birthday, is all about getting emergency teams to the scene quicker with vehicles that can weave through busy streets.
Maruti XL6-based QRV's
These QRVs are equipped with ultra high-pressure pumps and are based on Maruti XL6s, making them nimble for city roads.
The first phase cost ₹8.61 crore, covering both vehicles and pumps.
More help is on the way: a second phase began with a tender placed on August 21 for 26 more QRVs, and proposals have been prepared for 50 more QRVs in a third phase.
For now, current DFS staff will run these vehicles, but future phases might bring in outside personnel to help out.