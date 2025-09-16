Next Article
Dehradun shuts schools, anganwadi centers amid 'Red alert' warning
India
All schools up to Class 12 and Anganwadi centers in Dehradun are closed today (September 16, 2025) because of continuous heavy rain.
The district took this step after a "Red Alert" warning about possible landslides, waterlogging, and traffic disruptions, with thunderstorms expected.
Emergency teams on standby
Officials are asking everyone to avoid going out unless absolutely necessary.
Emergency teams are on standby to handle any rain-related problems.
The main goal is to keep everyone safe while the weather settles down.