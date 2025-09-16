Next Article
Teacher injures student with bag for talking in class
India
An 11-year-old girl at a private school in Punganur was seriously hurt when her Hindi teacher allegedly threw a school bag at her for talking during class.
The incident happened on September 10, and the lunch box inside the bag struck her head, leading to a skull fracture.
Case registered
After the injury, the student had headaches and dizziness, and doctors in Bengaluru confirmed the fracture.
Her family—including her mother, who also works at the same school—lodged a police complaint against both the teacher and principal on September 15.
Police have registered a case and are now investigating what happened and who is responsible.