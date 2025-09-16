Surat: 1.5-year-old boy drowns in shallow pond at birthday party
A heartbreaking accident happened in Surat's Pal area on Monday night when 1.5-year-old Krishiv Savaliya drowned in a shallow artificial pond at a hotel during a birthday party.
He was found floating by a guest and rushed to the hospital, but sadly, doctors couldn't save him.
Parents were busy talking to guests
Krishiv had been playing in the banquet room and wandered out through an open door into the pond area while his father, a schoolteacher, and his mother were attending the event with about 50 couples and their children.
CCTV footage confirmed how quickly things unfolded.
Police have filed an accidental death report as they look into what happened.
Family deeply shaken by tragedy
Krishiv was the younger son of Vijay Savaliya and leaves behind an eight-year-old brother.
The incident has left his family and many others at the party deeply shaken, serving as a somber reminder about safety at public gatherings with kids around.