Chennai airport's new terminal delayed by 3 months

Upgrades in Phase-II expansion

Phase-II of the airport expansion (costing about ₹2,500 crore) will bump up annual capacity to 35 million passengers, with upgrades like extra check-in counters, improved immigration services, and smarter baggage systems.

The new Airport Director, M Rajakishore, says he'll use passenger feedback and a SWOT analysis to guide improvements—he shared these plans during "Yatri Sewa Diwas," focusing on making travel better for everyone.