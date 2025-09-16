Next Article
Chennai airport's new terminal delayed by 3 months
Chennai International Airport's much-anticipated T3 Terminal won't be ready until June 2026—three months later than planned, thanks to construction delays.
The contractor has been put on notice, since this terminal is a big deal for handling more travelers and making the airport experience smoother.
Upgrades in Phase-II expansion
Phase-II of the airport expansion (costing about ₹2,500 crore) will bump up annual capacity to 35 million passengers, with upgrades like extra check-in counters, improved immigration services, and smarter baggage systems.
The new Airport Director, M Rajakishore, says he'll use passenger feedback and a SWOT analysis to guide improvements—he shared these plans during "Yatri Sewa Diwas," focusing on making travel better for everyone.