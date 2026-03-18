Vaishno Devi shrine gears up for Chaitra Navratri: Here's how
With Chaitra Navratri starting March 19, the Vaishno Devi shrine is stepping up security and crowd management to keep things smooth for thousands of visitors.
From random vehicle checks to extra patrols and new tech, officials are working to make sure everyone's safe and the experience stays hassle-free.
How the shrine is prepping for the festival
Security teams are running strict background checks on workers and visitors, while only registered pilgrims (tracked with RFID Yatra cards) get entry.
During busy hours, alternate routes will help avoid bottlenecks. Plus, there's better wireless coordination among staff.
Tech meets tradition at the shrine
If you're planning a trip or just curious about how big events handle crowds these days, it's cool to see tech like RFID cards in action alongside classic security moves.
It shows how traditional pilgrimages are incorporating more technology and enhanced security measures this year.