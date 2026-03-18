Vaishno Devi shrine gears up for Chaitra Navratri: Here's how India Mar 18, 2026

With Chaitra Navratri starting March 19, the Vaishno Devi shrine is stepping up security and crowd management to keep things smooth for thousands of visitors.

From random vehicle checks to extra patrols and new tech, officials are working to make sure everyone's safe and the experience stays hassle-free.