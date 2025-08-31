Next Article
Vaishno Devi yatra halted after cloudburst; refunds for bookings assured
The Vaishno Devi Yatra has been put on hold after a severe cloudburst and landslides hit the Katra trek route, leaving 34 dead and 20 injured.
All bookings for helicopters, ropeways, and stays have been canceled by the Shrine Board, with a promise of full refunds to everyone affected.
Refunds to be processed within 15 days
Pilgrims can email refund@maavaishnodevi.net to claim their money back—refunds will be processed within 15 days.
Meanwhile, an inquiry committee led by Shaleen Kabra has just two weeks to find out what went wrong and suggest ways to keep future yatras safer.
The Shrine Board is urging everyone to stay tuned for updates through official channels.