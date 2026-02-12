Valentine's Day: Hindu Sena threatens to break couples' bones in Patna
India
Valentine's Day in Patna is tense this year, with the fringe Hindu Shivbhawani Sena putting up posters warning they'll "Jahan milenge babu-sona, tod denge kona-kona" of couples seen celebrating.
The group says they'll patrol the streets with sticks, claiming the day promotes "obscenity" and cultural harm.
Their posters even urge people to honor Pulwama martyrs instead of marking Valentine's.
BJP accused of creating rift over issues like this
RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed called out the BJP for fueling division through such threats.
Sadly, these kinds of warnings aren't new—fringe groups have targeted Valentine's Day in recent years, from card burnings to forced marriages, all in the name of "protecting culture."