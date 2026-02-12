Valentine's Day: Hindu Sena threatens to break couples' bones in Patna India Feb 12, 2026

Valentine's Day in Patna is tense this year, with the fringe Hindu Shivbhawani Sena putting up posters warning they'll "Jahan milenge babu-sona, tod denge kona-kona" of couples seen celebrating.

The group says they'll patrol the streets with sticks, claiming the day promotes "obscenity" and cultural harm.

Their posters even urge people to honor Pulwama martyrs instead of marking Valentine's.