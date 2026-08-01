Valiv police arrest 7 in plot to kill Mohan Parmar
India
Valiv police have arrested seven people for allegedly plotting to kill Vasai industrialist Mohan Singh Laxman Singh Parmar.
The main accused, Sagar Girish Bhanushali, Parmar's business partner at GSM Foils Limited, allegedly planned the attack to dodge a ₹32 crore debt and take over the company.
The incident happened outside Parmar's office on July 24.
Parmar shot and police track suspects
Two men on a bike shot Parmar in the shoulder as he left work, but when their gun jammed, the attacker struck Parmar with the butt of the pistol before fleeing.
Parmar had surgery and is now stable.
Police used CCTV and digital clues to track down suspects, including the alleged shooter and weapon supplier.
Investigators are now checking if there are links to bigger financial or criminal networks.