Valsad bus with 35 passengers including children stranded in floods
India
On Thursday, heavy rains flooded Valsad, Gujarat, leaving a bus with 35 passengers, including children, stuck in rising water.
With nowhere to go, everyone had to climb onto the roof and wait for help as the situation got tense.
Nanapodha Police and locals rescue people
Nanapodha Police and local residents teamed up fast, handing out life jackets and using ropes to guide people to safety. Some officers even carried a child through the floodwaters.
Across Gujarat, rescue teams, including army personnel with boats, were sent out as over 500 people from other flooded areas were moved to safer spots.