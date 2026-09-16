Valsad teacher Suresh Waghmare arrested for allegedly killing wife Anandi
India
A schoolteacher in Gujarat's Valsad district, Suresh Waghmare, was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Anandi, after a heated argument early on the day of the incident.
The fight reportedly started over their drinking habits and sharing household chores.
During the quarrel, Waghmare is said to have hit Anandi with a stick, leading to her death.
Investigators say Waghmare tried burning clothes
Their son Praveen found his mother unresponsive later that morning.
When he asked about it, Waghmare told him she was "not waking up." Praveen then alerted the police.
Investigators say Waghmare tried to burn Anandi's bloodstained clothes to hide evidence.
Police have since reconstructed the scene and gathered evidence as part of their ongoing investigation.