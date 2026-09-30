Van crashes into truck, Kafeel Ahmad killed on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
A serious accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway took the life of 42-year-old van driver Kafeel Ahmad on Monday night, after his van crashed into a moving truck near Bhojpur, Ghaziabad.
Six passengers headed from Bijnor to Delhi and Gurugram were also hurt in the collision.
Investigators: driver lost control answering call
Investigators say Ahmad lost control of the van while answering a call, leading to the crash.
Passersby quickly called for help, and all seven people were taken to a Meerut hospital: four had minor injuries, while two are stable but seriously hurt.
The truck driver was detained for questioning and his vehicle seized as police look into what happened next.
Ahmad's family is busy with funeral arrangements but may file a complaint soon, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Siddharth Gautam.