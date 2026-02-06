Traffic police tow crane kills boy near Chhattisgarh CM's residence
What's the story
A tragic accident occurred near Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's residence in Raipur on Friday morning when a traffic police tow van allegedly hit two siblings, a brother and sister, who were on a scooter. The boy was killed instantly, while his sister was critically injured and rushed to Ambedkar Hospital for emergency treatment. They were on their way to school.
Ongoing probe
Eyewitnesses' account of the incident
The police said that the brother and sister were riding an Activa scooter to class when the tow truck hit them from behind. Eyewitnesses reported that residents and passers-by rushed to help the injured children as traffic came to a standstill. After the collision, the tow van driver allegedly fled the scene, leaving behind his vehicle. A police official confirmed, "The driver ran away after the accident, leaving the van behind."
Investigation progress
Driver yet to be arrested
The police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the boy's body for post-mortem examination. They have also launched a search operation to trace the absconding driver. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to establish the sequence of events leading up to the crash. India Today, citing sources, said the siblings usually take an auto-rickshaw to school, but on Friday, they had taken the scooter.