Van with 13 devotees crashes in Athiyur, 5 injured
India
Early Sunday morning, a van carrying 13 devotees crashed into roadside shops and an electricity pole in Athiyur village near Tirupattur.
Five people were hurt in the accident, which happened around 4am while they were heading home from Thiruchendur.
The driver, just 23 years old, reportedly lost control of the vehicle.
Police suspect driver dozed off
Locals and passersby rushed to help right after the crash, getting the injured to a nearby hospital quickly.
Police think the driver may have dozed off at the wheel.
Authorities started investigating and took steps to restore power and clear the road soon after.