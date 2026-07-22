Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi calls Maharashtra bandh July 23 over NEET
Maharashtra is gearing up for a statewide bandh this Thursday, July 23, called by Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).
The protest follows recent uproar over alleged NEET exam irregularities and police action against students in Delhi.
The main demand? More transparency in the NEET process and support for affected students.
Transport and essential services to run
Don't worry, local trains, metro, busses, and airports are expected to run as usual.
Essential services should stay unaffected, though you might see some road blockades or peaceful protests in certain areas.
Schools and offices aren't required to close but some shops or markets might shut voluntarily.
Extra police will be out in Mumbai and Pune to keep things orderly, so if you're heading out, just check local updates before you go.