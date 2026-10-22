Vandalur Zoo closes October 22 and 23 after H5N1 detection

The shutdown follows the deaths of seven water birds, including painted storks and a gray pelican, earlier this month.

After that, the zoo quickly disinfected affected areas and limited access as per official advice.

Thankfully, there haven't been any new bird deaths since October 9.

zoo officials are asking visitors to cooperate with these safety measures to facilitate intensive sanitisation, strengthen biosecurity measures, and ensure close monitoring of the situation:

"The public is requested to cooperate with the precautionary measures," the Director of AAZP said.