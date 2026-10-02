Vande Bharat Express 100km/h in Chenab Anji speed test
India
Big news for train fans: the Vande Bharat Express just hit 100km/h during a speed test on the Chenab and Anji bridges, two of India's most epic railway structures.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called it a proud moment for Indian engineering, and this upgrade should make journeys on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) smoother and faster.
Katra-Banihal's record bridges improve connectivity
The Katra-Banihal stretch isn't just another train route: it features record-breaking bridges like Chenab, the world's highest railway arch at 359 meters, and Anji, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge.
Thanks to these feats, connecting Jammu and Kashmir by rail is becoming more efficient, and way cooler, for everyone traveling through the region.