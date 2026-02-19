Vande Bharat Express now connects Jammu, Srinagar: Know timings
Traveling between Jammu and Srinagar has become a whole lot easier. The Vande Bharat Express initially ran between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar—an extension to Jammu was to follow once Jammu station's revamp was complete.
The service kicks off after Jammu station's revamp, making trips to the Kashmir Valley smoother for everyone.
Coaches to be increased from 8 to 20
The new train will operate six days a week with two pairs of trains, stopping at Jammu Tawi, Katra, Banihal, and Srinagar.
Timings are pretty convenient: from Srinagar at 2pm (except Tuesdays) or 8am (except Wednesdays), and from Jammu at 6:20am (train 26401, not on Tuesdays) or 1:20pm (train 26403, not on Wednesdays).
To handle more travelers, coaches are planned to be increased from eight to 20—a big boost for tourism and local business.
Trains equipped to handle extreme cold
Worried about the cold?
These trains are built for it—with heated windscreens, cozy interiors, and insulated bathrooms so you can travel comfortably even when it's freezing outside.
Winter trips just got way better!