Vande Bharat Express now connects Jammu, Srinagar: Know timings

Coaches to be increased from 8 to 20

The new train will operate six days a week with two pairs of trains, stopping at Jammu Tawi, Katra, Banihal, and Srinagar.

Timings are pretty convenient: from Srinagar at 2pm (except Tuesdays) or 8am (except Wednesdays), and from Jammu at 6:20am (train 26401, not on Tuesdays) or 1:20pm (train 26403, not on Wednesdays).

To handle more travelers, coaches are planned to be increased from eight to 20—a big boost for tourism and local business.