Vande Bharat passengers find maggots in food, IRCTC in trouble
India
Passengers on a Vande Bharat Express were shocked to find maggots in their food during a recent journey.
The discovery started when someone spotted worms in a one-half-eaten yogurt cup, which led others to check their meals too.
A video of the incident shows frustrated passengers confronting the pantry manager about how old and unsafe the food was.
FSSAI investigation demanded
People online quickly called out IRCTC for serving poor-quality food despite high ticket prices, with many demanding an FSSAI investigation.
The IRCTC has said it took action against the service provider, but this incident has definitely put railway food safety standards under the spotlight.