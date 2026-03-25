Vande Bharat passengers find maggots in food, IRCTC in trouble India Mar 25, 2026

Passengers on a Vande Bharat Express were shocked to find maggots in their food during a recent journey.

The discovery started when someone spotted worms in a one-half-eaten yogurt cup, which led others to check their meals too.

A video of the incident shows frustrated passengers confronting the pantry manager about how old and unsafe the food was.