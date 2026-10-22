Vande Bharat sleeper connects Mumbai and Bengaluru in 16 hours
Traveling between Mumbai and Bengaluru is about to get a lot quicker.
The new Vande Bharat sleeper train, launching November 1, will connect the two cities in just 16 hours, shaving off nearly eight hours from the usual trip.
Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna called it a "Diwali gift" for folks in Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Fares ₹2.40-3.80 per km, no RAC
The train features 16 AC coaches with 823 berths, so there's plenty of space to stretch out.
Ticket prices range from ₹2.40 to ₹3.80 per km (excluding GST), making it much cheaper than similar trains abroad.
One thing to note: there won't be any RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) tickets for this service, as Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply in March, so you'll want to book early!