Vande Bharat sleeper fares higher than Rajdhani trains

Heads up, train travelers: the new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express launches January 17, 2026, running fully AC coaches between Howrah and Kamakhya. But here's the catch—the fares are noticeably steeper than Rajdhani Express, with a minimum chargeable distance of 400km and GST added on top.

What will it cost you? Vande Bharat Sleeper charges flat rates per kilometer: ₹2.4 for 3AC, ₹3.1 for 2AC, and ₹3.8 for 1AC.

Even short trips start at ₹960 (3AC), ₹1,240 (2AC), or ₹1,520 (1AC).

For the full Howrah-Kamakhya route (968km), expect to pay ₹2,300 (3AC), ₹3,000 (2AC), or ₹3,600 (1AC) one way.

How does it stack up against Rajdhani? Compared to the classic Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani—which charges less per km in every class—Vande Bharat Sleeper is pricier across the board.

The journey takes about 14 hours and runs six days a week through West Bengal and Assam.