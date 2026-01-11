Vande Bharat sleeper fares higher than Rajdhani trains
Heads up, train travelers: the new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express launches January 17, 2026, running fully AC coaches between Howrah and Kamakhya.
But here's the catch—the fares are noticeably steeper than Rajdhani Express, with a minimum chargeable distance of 400km and GST added on top.
What will it cost you?
Vande Bharat Sleeper charges flat rates per kilometer: ₹2.4 for 3AC, ₹3.1 for 2AC, and ₹3.8 for 1AC.
Even short trips start at ₹960 (3AC), ₹1,240 (2AC), or ₹1,520 (1AC).
For the full Howrah-Kamakhya route (968km), expect to pay ₹2,300 (3AC), ₹3,000 (2AC), or ₹3,600 (1AC) one way.
How does it stack up against Rajdhani?
Compared to the classic Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani—which charges less per km in every class—Vande Bharat Sleeper is pricier across the board.
The journey takes about 14 hours and runs six days a week through West Bengal and Assam.
What's different on board?
You'll only get confirmed tickets—no RAC or waitlist drama—and all berths are open from day one of booking.
There are special quotas for women, seniors, people with disabilities, and duty pass holders.
Refunds will be initiated via digital payments within 24 hours of cancelation; lower berths go first to seniors and families with young kids.