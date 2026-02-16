Vande Bharat sleeper trains to start rolling out in March India Feb 16, 2026

Bengaluru's BEML is rolling out new 16-coach Vande Bharat sleeper trains, with two additional rakes expected by March 2026 and with one rake planned to be rolled out every month thereafter.

Each train can carry 823 people, offering a mix of AC First, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier coaches.