Vande Bharat sleeper trains to start rolling out in March
Bengaluru's BEML is rolling out new 16-coach Vande Bharat sleeper trains, with two additional rakes expected by March 2026 and with one rake planned to be rolled out every month thereafter.
Each train can carry 823 people, offering a mix of AC First, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier coaches.
Trains can hit speeds up to 160km/h
These trains hit speeds up to 160km/h and go from zero to 100 in just 52 seconds.
Inside, you'll find cushioned berths, individual USB charging ports, hot showers in First AC, bio-vacuum toilets, sensor-based lighting, sealed gangways for smooth walks between coaches—and CCTV for safety.
Trains will be equipped with anti-collision system (KAVACH)
Safety is a big deal: there's an anti-collision system (KAVACH), fire detection and suppression systems, automatic doors, and emergency talk-back units.
The second train is currently undergoing final clearances and inspections. The government also wants to add another 260 rakes over time.
Onboard catering is available on some services
Fares are pretty reasonable—onboard catering is available on some services.
ICF Chennai is planning a larger 24-coach variant with a pantry car.