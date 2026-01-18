Vande Bharat sleeper's 1st ride sparks litter debate

India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train, launched by PM Modi from Malda, West Bengal, made headlines for the wrong reason on its debut. A viral video showed cups and spoons scattered across a coach floor, raising eyebrows about passenger behavior—even with tickets that a Reddit user claimed cost ₹2,000-₹10,000. The train promises to cut Howrah-Guwahati travel time by three hours.

Viral video calls out messy habits The clip quickly spread online, with the person filming asking if the mess was the fault of passengers or the system.

"Civic sense dekh lo aap," they remarked—prompting netizens to mock so-called educated travelers and call for fines or booking bans for repeat offenders.

Officials had already warned about etiquette Just before launch, Chief Project Manager Ananth Rupanagudi urged future riders to "have respect for public property" and follow basic hygiene in washrooms.

He stressed using dustbins and flushes properly to keep things clean.