Vande Bharat starts 1st direct Srinagar Jammu train, 4-5 hours
Big news for travelers: Jammu and Kashmir just got its first direct train!
The new Vande Bharat Express now connects Srinagar and Jammu, cutting travel time to just four or five hours.
No more switching trains at Katra. This 20-coach ride is part of Indian Railways's push to make getting around the region much easier.
Upgrades boost freight movement and tourism
This isn't just about quicker trips: it's also helping local businesses move things like cars, steel, and even apples (about two crore kilograms so far!) across India.
Upgrades are happening on the Jammu-Srinagar line, with better signals and more crossing stations.
Looking ahead, there are plans to expand the railway to places like Uri, Poonch, and Rajouri while keeping Kashmir's natural beauty safe.
As Qazi Tauseef from the Kashmir Economic Alliance put it, better trains mean a big boost for tourism and local industries.