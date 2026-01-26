'Vande Mataram' could soon get national anthem status
India
The Home Ministry is discussing whether the same rules and protocols that govern the national anthem, "Jana Gana Mana," should apply to "Vande Mataram"—India's national song.
If this happens, people may be required to stand when it's played.
This idea is being discussed ahead of the song's 150th anniversary in 2026.
Why does it matter?
"Vande Mataram" has a powerful history, inspiring freedom fighters and uniting people since the late 1800s.
There have been calls for years to give it equal respect as the anthem, and even legal petitions about it.
The government is also planning big celebrations and events to connect young people with its legacy—so you'll probably be hearing a lot more about it soon.