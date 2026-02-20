'Vande Mataram' in schools? Naga Students's Federation opposes new rule India Feb 20, 2026

The Naga Students's Federation (NSF) is speaking out against a new government order that requires the six-stanza version of "Vande Mataram" to be sung when the National Song and National Anthem are played together and mandates the six-stanza version for specified official occasions, while stating the song may be played at certain school events and that the day's work may begin with community singing of the national song.

NSF leaders say this move doesn't respect the unique history and culture of the Naga people.