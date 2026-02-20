'Vande Mataram' in schools? Naga Students's Federation opposes new rule
The Naga Students's Federation (NSF) is speaking out against a new government order that requires the six-stanza version of "Vande Mataram" to be sung when the National Song and National Anthem are played together and mandates the six-stanza version for specified official occasions, while stating the song may be played at certain school events and that the day's work may begin with community singing of the national song.
NSF leaders say this move doesn't respect the unique history and culture of the Naga people.
NSF asks education officials not to enforce rule
The NSF feels forcing "Vande Mataram" in schools ignores local identities and could hurt Naga sentiments.
They've asked education officials not to enforce the rule, urging everyone to focus on learning first and protect Naga cultural rights.
The message: decisions like this should include real conversations with those affected.