Vande Mataram may soon get anthem-like respect—and rules
Big changes could be coming for Vande Mataram.
The government just discussed giving the national song official recitation guidelines—including considering whether rules similar to those for the national anthem should be framed, steps to show respect, and possibly penalties for disrespect.
This is all happening as the Centre has launched a year-long celebration of Vande Mataram (phases running through 2026).
Why should you care?
Vande Mataram isn't just a song—it fueled India's freedom movement and was accorded equal honor and respect by the Constituent Assembly.
But unlike the national anthem, there are currently no legal protections or etiquette for it.
With its anniversary already under way, expect nationwide events: mass singalongs, a Republic Day parade feature, and even an Air Force band performance.
If these new rules kick in, how we treat Vande Mataram could change for good.