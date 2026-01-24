Vande Mataram may soon get anthem-like respect—and rules

Why should you care?

Vande Mataram isn't just a song—it fueled India's freedom movement and was accorded equal honor and respect by the Constituent Assembly.

But unlike the national anthem, there are currently no legal protections or etiquette for it.

With its anniversary already under way, expect nationwide events: mass singalongs, a Republic Day parade feature, and even an Air Force band performance.

If these new rules kick in, how we treat Vande Mataram could change for good.