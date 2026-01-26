'Vande Mataram' theme takes center stage at India's 77th Republic Day parade

Why this year's parade stood out

This year's event wasn't just about tradition—it was packed with firsts. PM Modi honored fallen heroes, and the military rolled out new tech like the Suryastra launcher and BrahMos missiles.

The tri-services tableau recreated Operation Sindoor from last year, showing off teamwork between the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Plus, a dramatic flypast featured a Rafale jet zooming overhead at 900km/h.