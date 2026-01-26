'Vande Mataram' theme takes center stage at India's 77th Republic Day parade
India rang in its 77th Republic Day with a vibrant parade at Kartavya Path, spotlighting the 150th anniversary of "Vande Mataram."
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the main ceremony at Kartavya Path, joined by top European Union leaders as special guests.
Why this year's parade stood out
This year's event wasn't just about tradition—it was packed with firsts. PM Modi honored fallen heroes, and the military rolled out new tech like the Suryastra launcher and BrahMos missiles.
The tri-services tableau recreated Operation Sindoor from last year, showing off teamwork between the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Plus, a dramatic flypast featured a Rafale jet zooming overhead at 900km/h.
A celebration of unity and hope
From flag unfurling to a 21-gun salute and performances by 2,500 artists across India, the day was all about celebrating diversity.
The finale? Tricolor balloons soaring into the sky—sending out a message of unity and optimism for what's ahead.