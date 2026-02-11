'Vande Mataram' to be played at all official events

More on the new rules

From now on, if both "Vande Mataram" and "Jana Gana Mana" are played at an event, "Vande Mataram" comes first—and everyone is expected to stand in attention.

The Home Ministry is also considering penalties for disrespecting the song, similar to those for the national anthem.

So whether you're attending a school function or a big public ceremony this year, expect to hear—and respect—this historic tune.