'Vande Mataram' to be played at all official events
India
The government just made it official: the full six-stanza "Vande Mataram" will be played at major events like flag hoistings, presidential arrivals, and parades.
This move is part of the 150th anniversary commemorations for the iconic song.
More on the new rules
From now on, if both "Vande Mataram" and "Jana Gana Mana" are played at an event, "Vande Mataram" comes first—and everyone is expected to stand in attention.
The Home Ministry is also considering penalties for disrespecting the song, similar to those for the national anthem.
So whether you're attending a school function or a big public ceremony this year, expect to hear—and respect—this historic tune.