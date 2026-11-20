Vantara airlifts Assam calf Raja to Jamnagar for emergency care
Raja, a seven-week-old elephant calf from Assam, was flown to Jamnagar, Gujarat, by Anant Ambani's Vantara for emergency medical treatment.
Raja has been struggling with a broken leg and other health issues since birth, so the quick airlift helped reduce his stress and got him safely to Vantara's specialized animal hospital.
Raja to receive specialized medical care
After arriving at Vantara, Raja will get a full health check and access to advanced care: think orthopedic treatment, round-the-clock monitoring, and special nutrition.
The goal is to give him the best shot at recovery and help him grow stronger in the long run.