Varanasi bans meat sales during holy month India Jul 12, 2025

Varanasi is shutting down all meat shops citywide for the holy month of Sawan, which began on a Friday.

The move is meant to keep the city's spiritual vibe intact as lakhs of devotees—especially Kanwariyas heading to Kashi Vishwanath Temple—arrive for the festivities, according to Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari.