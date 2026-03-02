Varanasi breaks record for most saplings planted in an hour

More than 20,000 locals joined in to plant native trees like sheesham and mango across sectors named after Kashi's famous ghats. It's not just about breaking records—the Miyawaki method used here means these trees will grow fast, help protect the riverbanks, and boost local biodiversity.

Financial benefits expected from project

This isn't just an environmental win. The project is expected to generate serious cash too—starting at ₹2 crore per year by year three from things like fruits, herbs, and bamboo.

So it's good for nature and is expected to be financially sustainable.