Varanasi breaks record for most saplings planted in an hour
In March 2026, Varanasi broke a Guinness World Record by planting over 2.5 lakh saplings in just one hour—leaving China's old record far behind.
The event was part of the Namo Van urban forest project and took place along the Ganga River, turning a huge patch of land green in record time.
Local community gets involved
More than 20,000 locals joined in to plant native trees like sheesham and mango across sectors named after Kashi's famous ghats.
It's not just about breaking records—the Miyawaki method used here means these trees will grow fast, help protect the riverbanks, and boost local biodiversity.
Financial benefits expected from project
This isn't just an environmental win. The project is expected to generate serious cash too—starting at ₹2 crore per year by year three from things like fruits, herbs, and bamboo.
So it's good for nature and is expected to be financially sustainable.