Varanasi Development Authority and GAIL pilot electrifies 5 Ganga boats

Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari kicked things off at Namo Ghat, highlighting how quiet and eco-friendly these rides are.

Each boat has GPS, runs three round trips daily between Assi Ghat and Namo Ghat, and charges up at stations along the river.

Boatmen say they're grateful for the savings, and for helping keep the Ganga cleaner.

If this pilot works out, even more boats in Varanasi could go electric soon.