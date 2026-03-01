Varanasi-Kashi Vishwanath Temple road widening project threatens local businesses
Varanasi's Dal Mandi road is being widened to make access to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple smoother, but this ₹224 crore project means over 1,000 traders could lose their shops and way of life.
The plan involves demolishing 187 buildings along a 650-meter stretch, with owners offered double the usual compensation rate—but for many, it's still a tough loss.
Urban development often comes with human costs
This project isn't just about new roads—it's about people losing businesses they've run for years.
While some have received payouts and demolitions have begun (six buildings have been demolished) amid efforts by the PWD, district administration and police to speed up the process, many traders feel left out or uncertain about their future.
The city authorities are also clearing structures described as unsafe or encroaching, adding to the disruption.
For locals and visitors alike, it's a reminder that urban development often comes with real human costs.