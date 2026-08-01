Varanasi police file FIR against Rahul Gandhi and 2 MPs
India
Varanasi Police have registered an FIR against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Independent MP Pappu Yadav, and Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad.
The complaint, made by local seers, claims the MPs insulted Sanatan Dharma during a protest skit on Parliament steps Friday.
Pappu Yadav skit prompts seers' complaint
The opposition INDIA bloc organized the protest to highlight alleged donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram Temple and police action against student marchers.
During the skit, Yadav wore saffron robes and pretended to take money from donation boxes, something Seer Jagatguru Balak Das called an insult to Lord Ram and Sanatan Dharma.
The FIR was filed based on a formal complaint, with complainants demanding that a case be registered.