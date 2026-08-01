Varanasi police file FIR against Rahul Gandhi and 2 MPs

The opposition INDIA bloc organized the protest to highlight alleged donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram Temple and police action against student marchers.

During the skit, Yadav wore saffron robes and pretended to take money from donation boxes, something Seer Jagatguru Balak Das called an insult to Lord Ram and Sanatan Dharma.

The FIR was filed based on a formal complaint, with complainants demanding that a case be registered.