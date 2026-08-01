Varanasi seers, lawyers file police complaints over Pappu Yadav skit
India
Some seers and lawyers in Varanasi have filed police complaints against independent Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav and other opposition leaders after he performed a skit outside Parliament on Friday.
The skit was over allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which led to allegations that Yadav and other opposition leaders hurt religious sentiments.
Balakdas Devacharya seeks legal action
Seer Balakdas Devacharya felt the skit insulted Lord Ram and the saint community, while advocate Vineet Kumar Singh said it offended Sanatan Dharma.
Devacharya has officially asked for legal action against everyone involved in the protest, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others who joined Yadav at the event.