Varanasi student shot dead on campus, father demands 'encounter justice'

A 23-year-old college student was shot dead by a fellow student at Uday Pratap College in Varanasi , Uttar Pradesh . The incident occurred on Friday morning between 11:00 and 11:30am inside the social sciences faculty building, according to a report by India Today. The victim, Surya Pratap Singh, was a BA fourth-semester student and was reportedly shot at close range by his fellow student Manjeet Chauhan.

Escape route Shooter fled after the incident Eyewitnesses said Chauhan fired four shots, hitting Singh in the head and chest. After the attack, he fled by jumping a boundary wall and threw his pistol into a nearby garbage dump. The weapon was later recovered by the police. Singh was first taken to a private hospital in Maldahiya before being referred to the BHU Trauma Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Unrest follows Victim's father demands justice The victim's father, Rishidev Singh, refused to cremate his son until the accused is killed in an encounter. He broke down at the postmortem house, and the body was later taken to the family's residence in Shivpur. The incident also triggered protests on campus, with students locking the main gate and vandalizing property. Several vehicles were damaged during these protests, and at least three teachers were attacked.

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Investigation underway Shooting result of personal dispute Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal confirmed that the shooting was a result of a personal dispute between two students. "Preliminary enquiry suggests the shooting was a result of mutual enmity between the students," he said. A case has been registered against Chauhan and his associate Anuj Thakur, who was reportedly present during the incident. Initial investigations suggest this murder may be linked to an old rivalry or dispute over dominance.

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