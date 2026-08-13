Varanasi thief caught on CCTV showers, dances, steals KTM 4.71L
India
A thief broke into a Triumph showroom in Varanasi late at night, spent hours inside making coffee, taking a shower, and even dancing, then rode off with a KTM bike worth ₹4.71 lakh.
The whole thing was caught on CCTV, making the story feel straight out of a movie.
Manager's bike key used, police investigating
The thief took his time, cutting through the glass door, using the computer, drying clothes on a motorcycle, and finally leaving at 4am dressed in showroom gear.
He used a key left in the manager's bike to make his getaway.
When staff found shattered glass the next morning, police jumped in and are now checking CCTV footage and fingerprints with help from forensic experts to track him down.