Varanasi unveils new Abe Memorial Corridor honoring Shinzo Abe

Varanasi just got a new landmark, the Abe Memorial Corridor, honoring the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the strong cultural ties between India and Japan.

At the inauguration, attended by Abe's widow Akie and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Adityanath described the space as a "living classroom" that brings Abe's future-focused vision to life.