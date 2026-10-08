Varanasi unveils new Abe Memorial Corridor honoring Shinzo Abe
India
Varanasi just got a new landmark, the Abe Memorial Corridor, honoring the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the strong cultural ties between India and Japan.
At the inauguration, attended by Abe's widow Akie and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Adityanath described the space as a "living classroom" that brings Abe's future-focused vision to life.
Corridor highlights Modi's 25 years
The corridor isn't just about remembering a leader; it highlights 25 years of Prime Minister Modi's public service and celebrates India-Japan partnership.
With past projects like the Kashi-Kyoto city agreement and Ahmedabad's bullet train, this new corridor is another step in building trust and collaboration between the two countries.